ABU DHABI - Mubadala Health and G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company, on Thursday, announced they will merge their respective healthcare businesses to create a new, first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company.

In bringing together G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies and Mubadala Health’s world-class patient care, the new entity will seek to revolutionise the regional healthcare landscape and deliver a new approach to personalised, patient-centric care.

The two organisations already serve hundreds of thousands of patients each year. The new entity will leverage the strength of this combined network, which includes state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and digital platforms, to elevate patient services across the continuum of care.

Operating at the forefront of medical research and innovation, the new company will become a vertically integrated healthcare powerhouse. It will deliver pioneering clinical solutions to help solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais has been appointed CEO of the new entity and will continue to lead Mubadala Health.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, stated, “We aim to build on the respective strengths of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health to unlock healthcare super-intelligence and facilitate global healthcare expansion. Our capabilities and experience in leveraging data and artificial intelligence will allow us to continue transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem to deliver top-notch patient care, fuelled by the latest breakthrough research – all in world-class facilities.”

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Mubadala Health and Deputy CEO of Mubadala, said, “The future of healthcare lies in the incredible, fast-moving advances being made in technology. For over a decade, Mubadala has invested in the highest standard of patient care for the residents of the UAE across a number of specialities. We now seek to take patient care to the next level, into a new era of precision and personalised medicine.”

Al Nowais said, “The new company represents a truly integrated healthcare ecosystem where research, technology, AI, and genomics are combined with world-class care to optimise clinical outcomes. We are committed to ensuring that our exceptional team of physicians and caregivers can access pioneering medical technologies and deliver unparalleled patient care.”

While continuing to build its network in the UAE, the new company will consider opportunities for international expansion and new partnerships. The new entity will also focus on collaboration with leading researchers and pharmaceutical and health-tech ecosystems, leveraging the UAE’s progressive and future-focused regulatory frameworks to bring world-class care to local communities.

Across the two organisations, healthcare assets today include Imperial College London Diabetes Centre; HealthPoint; National Reference Laboratory; HealthPlus; Danat Al Emarat; Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi; Biogenix; the UAE’s Omics Centre of Excellence; and Insights Research Organisation & Solutions (IROS), the first UAE-based contract research organisation specialising in healthcare research.