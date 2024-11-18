Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Med Cell, a subsidiary of leading business conglomerate Mazaya, for the launch of the 'Salamtek' platform that offers a comprehensive range of health services for users.

The 'Salamtek' will facilitate access to a wide range of medical services, including nursing, lab tests, imaging, physical therapy, and appointment booking at specialized medical centers and hospitals.

Users can also schedule appointments with doctors across various specialties and access online medical consultations for emergencies.

Additionally, Salamtek offers on-demand delivery of medications and medical supplies from partner pharmacies, enhancing the quality of healthcare services available to users.

The agreement was signed on behalf of KIB by Vice Chairman and CEO Raed Bukhamseen, and Med Cell Chairman Eid Al Rashidi.

This strategic partnership with 'Salamtek' platform marks an advanced step toward building an integrated ecosystem of solutions that combines banking and healthcare services, specifically designed to fit the lifestyle of each customer segment and support their needs.

This initiative aligns with KIB's role as a leading national institution and a trusted financial partner, in line with its main slogan, 'Bank for Life', remarked Mohamed El Shareef, the General Manager of the Digital Innovation and Data Intelligence Department at KIB.

On the partnership, El Shareef said it aligns with the KIB's efforts to provide innovative digital solutions to serve all customer segments and meet their evolving needs.

He pointed out that this step reflected KIB's commitment to enhancing its digital infrastructure and supporting the financial technology (FinTech) sector.

El Shareef said this partnership marks an important step towards enhancing the customer experience through an integrated digital platform, allowing easy and convenient access to a wide range of healthcare services.

KIB, he stated, continues to develop 'Banking as a Service' solutions, offering flexible and comprehensive digital platforms that enable customers to access banking and healthcare services in a more seamless and innovative manner, enriching their experience and bringing real value to their lives.

On her part, Med Cell CEO Engineer Salwa Nabil Malhas said this strategic partnership with KIB aims to elevate Kuwait’s healthcare sector in alignment with the global shift toward digital transformation across all industries.

"Salamtek app has been developed and launched on both Apple and Android platforms in its final stages, featuring around 200 doctors across various specialties, the top five pharmacies in Kuwait, and over 20,000 medical products," stated Salwa.

"Accessible to all segments of society, the app offers appointment scheduling and consolidates all healthcare services under one roof, providing doctors and customers with secure, confidential access to health records," she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).