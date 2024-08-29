A recent report from the Ministry of Health has shown that the cost of health care per person rose to 499 dinars in 2022, from 398 dinars in 2018. The report highlights that the proportion of Kuwaiti doctors in the government healthcare sector is 40.8%, while the percentage of Kuwaiti dentists has increased to 75.1% in 2022. However, the percentage of Kuwaiti nurses in the government health sector remains low at 4.9%.

The report also noted a significant rise in outpatient clinic visits at government hospitals, totaling 3,906,173 in 2022. This reflects an increase in the individual visit rate from 0.7% in 2018 to 0.8% in 2022. Meanwhile, emergency operations in Ministry of Health hospitals decreased to 54.3% of total operations in 2022, compared to 70.8% in 2018.

Cardiovascular diseases, tumors, and external causes of death were identified as the top three causes of death in 2022. Among Kuwaitis, deaths from these causes were more frequent compared to non-Kuwaitis, except for deaths from external causes. Heart disease was the leading cause of death for both Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis, with a rate of 79.8 per 100,000 population, followed by tumors at 23.5 per 100,000, and external causes at 15.7 per 100,000. Notably, external cause deaths were more common among non-Kuwaitis, excluding drowning and submersion accidents.

Additionally, the report revealed that the number of doctors per 1,000 population increased to 3.6 in 2022 from 2.5 in 2018, while the ratio of the population per doctor improved from 395 in 2018 to 277 in 2022.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

