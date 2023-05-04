Bahrain - Evexia Day Surgery Hospitals & Clinics, a leading ambulatory surgery centre, has opened its new hospital at Zinj in Bahrain, thus promising a paradigm shift in healthcare.

A first of its kind facility in the kingdom, Evexia specialises in one-day surgeries - an approach that minimises the risk of complications and maximises the patient’s convenience.

It was inaugurated by Mashael Isa Fairooz, the Director of Evexia and the Founding Partner of JEO Capital Management, a boutique consulting and investment firm that spearheaded the launch of the brand, in the presence of senior officials, prominent doctors and medical insurance company representatives.

The management’s vision is to launch a Bahraini day surgery brand that provides high-quality care by leading medical experts in a calm and peaceful environment that combines individual privacy with 21st century amenities.

The group, which has picked up the kingdom for its regional launch, aims to set up more such centres across the GCC.

These hospitals will specialise in one-day surgeries; an approach that minimises the risk of complications and maximises the patient’s convenience, it added.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Abhik Roy said: "The opening of Evexia Day Surgery Hospital in Bahrain marks the beginning of a shift in how surgery is viewed in the region. The day-surgery concept has existed since the early 1900s but is gaining steam in the GCC after Covid-19 as patients do not want to stay in hospitals."

"We are uniquely positioned to lead this surge and drive the adoption of patient and surgeon-friendly applications of technology and the implementation of innovative surgical practices for the benefit of our community. We are proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in the Middle East," he added.

Evexia’s Medical Director Dr Ali Dhaif said: "Day surgery has many benefits for patients, hospitals, and the healthcare system as a whole. Patients recover faster after day surgery, allowing them to return to normal activities sooner. Advances in surgery, anaesthesia and pain management have made day surgery more accessible and practical."

"Global research has documented that infection control, safety and mortality indicators are most favourable in a dedicated day surgery setting. Anaesthesia plays a vital role in implementing this paradigm shift in surgeries," he stated.

Dr Ali Dhaif will be available for consultation and surgery along with another reputed Bahraini surgeon Dr. Ali Alekri.

Evexia’s Chief Anaesthesiologist Dr Alok Biyani, commenting on pain management in day surgery, said: "The primary aim is to facilitate early recovery of patients so they can return to their regular lives with minimum inconvenience. This will reduce costs and ensure easy recovery in the comfort of the patient’s home. Our approach to pain management is designed to provide patients with ongoing comfort tailored to their individual needs."

While Evexia will initially offer General Surgery and Orthopaedic procedures, the hospital plans to onboard other medical specialties to cater to more in-demand services that will benefit from the day surgery approach.

