Saudi Arabia - EVA Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has signed a contract with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) to set up a full-fledged pharmaceutical industrial complex in Sudair, near Riyadh.

Under the agreement, EVA Pharma will attain a 50,517 sq m plot of land for its state-of-the-art research and manufacturing complex in the kingdom.

The plot will house the industrial complex that will cater to a diverse spectrum of therapeutic domains with plans to launch over 150 pharmaceutical products spanning biologics, vaccines, immunosuppressants, oncology, and high-potency medications, which require specialised containment technology.

The industrial complex aims to become a centre of gravity for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region. It will comprise an R&D centre and five pharmaceutical factories, including one for biologics and oncology products, another for oral dosage forms like DPIs, Bi-layer, and ODT, an immunosuppressants facility, and a vaccines production unit.

Designed by IO, a German consultancy specializing in the implementation of complex industrial projects, EVA Pharma's Saudi complex embodies a green circular economy approach. It minimises waste and optimises resource usage through advanced technologies like AI and IoT to ensure energy efficiency in the hot Saudi Arabian climate. The complex's commitment to water stewardship practices safeguards this vital resource and places a strong emphasis on green chemistry principles. Additionally, it promotes transparent supply chains, adheres to CGMP regulations, and sets a new industry standard through the adoption of sustainable packaging procedures.

EVA Pharma will bring the latest medical advancements closer while helping it respond more accurately to changing patient needs through research and collaboration with local universities and hospitals.

The final conceptual design of the industrial complex is ready. With the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for late 2023, the first manufacturing phase is set to begin in April 2025, reaching full operational capacity in 2026 to produce 990 million units annually, offering 807 employment opportunities and contributing to the local economy.

Engineer Majid bin Rafid Al-Arqobi, CEO of Modon, explained that the strategic partnership initiated by Modon with Eva Pharma comes within the framework of its role to localise the medical and pharmaceutical industries in the kingdom, create an ideal environment attractive to foreign investments, and strengthen the national export system as an important factor for achieving a prosperous economy in line with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and the aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He added that Modon provides innovative products and services that support the national industrial system. The land allocated for investment in 36 industrial cities has risen to about 135.6 million sq m, the developed areas of more than 202 million sq m, and industrial cities have 6,055 factories, including 1,263 ready factories.

Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma, said: “EVA Pharma is not just scaling its physical presence in the Kingdom; we are planting deep roots here. Our commitment to the Saudi people’s health is steadfast, and our investment in local manufacturing is a testament to that commitment. EVA Pharma's investment in local manufacturing not only bolsters the company's presence but also signifies a broader commitment to enhancing the region’s pharmaceutical capabilities, fostering innovation, catalyzing tech transfer, and creating employment opportunities, all while contributing to the growth and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.”

“We recognise the opportunities that Saudi Arabia has to offer. Thanks to the unwavering support of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) we can expand on our mission and contribute to the well-being of the Saudi community as a local emerging manufacturer in the Kingdom. Additionally, we recognize the need to work collaboratively with healthcare professionals and institutions to develop tailored solutions to the most demanding health challenges in the kingdom. We aim to be more than just a pharmaceutical company; we aspire to be a trusted partner in healthcare and to contribute to Saudi’s national health goals in line with Vision 2030,” added Armanious.

EVA Pharma produces every day over a million packs of 300+ healthcare solutions at its three internationally accredited facilities.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).