Oman’s Ministry of Health has announced that work is currently underway on 11 new hospitals in various governorates across the sultanate.

Of this, the biggest healthcare facility, Al Suwaiq Hospital, is coming up in North Al Batinah Governorate (with a capacity of 307 beds) which is expected to be completed next year, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The other big projects such as the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, Dhofar Governorate, will be completed in 2025, stated the report citing a senior ministry official.

"The new Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate (164 beds) is likely to open next year," said Jamal Salim Al Shanfari, Director General of Projects and Engineering Affairs at the Ministry of Health.

"Also the upgradation of the Mad’ha Health Centre in Musandam Governorate is underway, which on completion will make it a full-fledged hospital," revealed Al Shanfari, adding that it will open later this year.

According to him, Thamrait Health Centre too is being upgraded into a hospital and is set for completion later this year.

Al Shanfari said the design and layout work on three new hospitals was in the final stage in preparation for floating and bidding.

These are the new Samayil Hospital in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Al Nama Hospital in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate and Al Falah Hospital in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, he stated.

Meanwhile, preparatory tasks are under way for the setting up of Mahout Hospital, Al Wusta Governorate, which is scheduled for launch in 2025.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).