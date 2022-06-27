DUBAI: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Johnson & Johnson Middle East to strengthen collaboration towards developing more advanced health services, as well as innovative hi-tech solutions to support the sector and boost its regional and international competitiveness.

The MoU outlines various areas of cooperation for EHS to work on with Johnson & Johnson (Middle East) Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC. It was signed by Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, and Loai Abu Elhawa, General Manager - MedTech Gulf at Johnson & Johnson, in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Financial Sector and Support Services at EHS; Dr. Kulthum Al Balushi, Chief Innovation Officer, Director of the Training and Development Centre at EHS; and Jimmy Farris, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC.

Yousif Al Serkal said, "The Memorandum of Understanding we are signing today is consistent with our plans and strategic directions at Emirates Health Services, and supports our efforts to provide innovative and sustainable health services that boost efficiency across the entire health system and set the stage for more ambitious advancements in healthcare systems at the local and international levels. The areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement include developing a structured educational curriculum that guarantees the transfer of knowledge and allows healthcare professionals to upgrade and refine their skills through training programmes and advanced digital learning tools, including simulations and virtual reality applications."

Meanwhile, Dr. Al Zarooni explained that signing the agreement aligns with EHS’ aspirations to advance the health services sector and foster collaboration across all medical specialties, paving the way for new accomplishments that cement the UAE healthcare sector’s leadership.

On a similar note, Dr. Kulthum Al Balushi noted, "The outputs we look forward to from this agreement will help cement Emirates Health Services as a pioneering health authority and a leader in providing services that adhere to international best practices in the medical field, and upskilling medical, nursing, and technical staff in healthcare facilities to deliver these services. EHS is committed to signing more and more agreements that achieve common goals."

For her part, Marzina Collis, Managing Director at Johnson & Johnson, said, applauded the new partnership with Emirates Health Services, describing EHS as one of the leading health institutions in the UAE. "The Memorandum of Understanding will allow us to exchange expertise and work closely with outstanding healthcare professionals and use advanced technologies to help develop their skills and attract more talent to this vital sector."

The MoU specifies three main areas of collaboration, namely, Educational Programmes and Training Courses, Strategic Solutions Programmes, and Public Awareness Programmes. The collaboration with Johnson & Johnson will set a framework for a more comprehensive data-driven partnership that aims to support hospitals and healthcare professionals, achieve better outcomes, improve patient experience, and reduce the total cost of care.

The agreement calls for collaboration to implement public awareness programmes and campaigns covering various diseases, such as obesity, cancer, and atrial fibrillation. The two parties will work together to launch the ‘Silent Noise Campaign’ to raise awareness about and destigmatise mental health conditions – focusing particularly on schizophrenia and depression. This campaign is in line with EHS’ strategy to drive positive change and combat stereotypes associated with mental health.