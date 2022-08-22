Cairo – Egypt’s Armed Forces announced signing a contract to build the International Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research and Therapeutic Centre.

The deal was signed in cooperation between Armed Forces’ Egypt Center for Research and Regenerative Medicine (ECRRM) and the US healthcare corporation, SYMX, according to a recent press release.

The step reflects Egypt’s Armed Forces’ keenness to support the health system to provide advanced medical services.

Commenting on the signing, ECRRM’s Head, Khaled Eissa, said that the international stem cell centre will be established as per the most advanced scientific research and cellular therapy.

For his part, SYMX President, Andrew Ramos, noted that the international center will play a key role in preparing researchers and providing them with an appropriate working environment amidst the consecutive developments in the field of stem cells.

Founded in 1999 as a firm specialising in hospital equipment asset management, SYMX quickly grew to be a global leader in healthcare construction, project management, medical equipment supply, as well as transportation infrastructure, and financing, among others, according to the company's website.

