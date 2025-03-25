Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has unveiled a comprehensive new strategy to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, aligning with both the Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt’s Vision 2030. The announcement marks preparations for World TB Day 2025, which will focus on the theme “Commitment, Investment, and Implementation.”

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry, explained that the strategy’s goals include increasing TB case detection rates to over 90%, improving the identification of drug-resistant TB to more than 80%, and achieving a treatment success rate exceeding 90%. The ministry also aims to reduce TB incidence to less than half of its 2015 levels.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted key advancements, including upgrades to chest disease hospitals, the modernization of eight bronchoscopy units, and the expansion of CT scan departments, which now number 22 across the country. Noteworthy initiatives launched by the ministry include the “Lung Health Initiative” for early detection of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), benefiting over 40,000 patients last year, and a latent TB screening program targeting dialysis patients, which covered more than 31,000 individuals.

Furthermore, the ministry has equipped 48 chest disease hospitals with cutting-edge TB diagnostic technology, offering free treatment, as well as medical, social, and psychological support for patients. Egypt is also a pioneer in establishing specialized drug-resistant TB treatment units, and the National TB Control Program now provides a shorter, six-month treatment regimen for drug-resistant cases.

Peter Wageeh, Head of the Therapeutic Medicine Sector, noted that services are provided through 34 hospitals and 123 chest disease dispensaries nationwide, with 2.2 million patients treated in 2024. He also underscored the ongoing training programs, which saw 1,911 healthcare workers complete 21 specialized courses.

Wagdy Amin, Director of the General Administration for Chest Diseases, revealed that 11,007 TB cases were detected in Egypt in 2024, with the TB incidence rate falling to 9.2 cases per 100,000 people — a 37% reduction since 2015. The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended Egypt’s progress, praising its National TB Control Program as a global model for combating tuberculosis.

