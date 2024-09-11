DUBAI - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has made a substantial pledge to healthcare in Dubai with an AED15 million contribution to Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health.

The contribution will support the development of Dubai Health's Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, the first comprehensive cancer care hospital in Dubai, underscoring their commitment to the community's well-being and advancing healthcare infrastructure.

DIB's contribution helps Dubai Health launch an integrated model of cancer care at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital. Scheduled to open in 2026, the hospital will provide primary care services alongside advanced cancer treatment. This innovative approach will enable earlier detection and intervention, which is proven to optimise outcomes for patients.

The hospital will house multidisciplinary teams, including specialised cancer nurses, offering a full spectrum of services in one location – from diagnosis to treatment to supportive care. Select treatments and services will be made available to patients in their homes.

DIB's support for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital aligns with Dubai Health's mission to enhance patient outcomes through an integrated model of care.

Nawaf Al Rayssi, Head of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank, said, "This world-class facility will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for cancer care in the region and beyond, providing hope and advanced treatment options for countless individuals. As a responsible financial institution, Dubai Islamic Bank remains committed to the transformational journey of this nation, shaping the future of healthcare not only in the UAE, but the entire region."

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "This contribution to Al Jalila Foundation empowers Dubai Health to transform cancer care, putting patient care at the forefront of everything we do. Together, we are one step closer to realising this transformative, integrated healthcare facility, ultimately improving the health and well-being of our entire community."