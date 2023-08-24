Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has launched the “Live Saver Season: Be a Donor” initiative to raise organ donation awareness and support the efforts of the nationwide Hayat Organ Donation Programme by encouraging more residents to become registered donors.

As part of the campaign, DHCC held a public awareness event in collaboration with Hayat Organ Donation Programme and the National Centre for Regulating Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation.

The campaign builds on DHCC’s significant milestone as the destination for Dubai’s first successful organ transplant surgery back in June 2016. Since then, the DHCC ecosystem continues its steadfast drive to advance organ transplant procedures.

Building on the objectives of educating communities about the importance of organ donation, the DHCC’s informative session included presentations from Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee, Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of Organ Transplant at the National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, and Dr. Farhad Janahi, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Heath Sciences and Consultant Urologist and Transplant Surgeon at Mediclinic City Hospital.

Commenting on the event, Kawthar Kazim, Vice President Business Support, DHCA, said, “With this initiative, we want to build on our commitment to advance organ donation and transplantation in the UAE and enhance our healthcare ecosystem to support our partners specialising in this field. We are confident that our efforts will help reach a wider audience and unite communities across UAE to recognise how an act of compassion can help patients in need.”

The emirate’s proactive regulation of organ donation and transplantation laws has led to significant developments in the Hayat programme.

According to the latest MoHAP data, a significant 111 organ transplants have been successfully completed since January 2023. Since 2017, over 460 transplants have been performed with a focus on enhancing the quality of life of all communities.