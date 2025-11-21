Dubai Health and Boston Children’s Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance children’s healthcare through clinical excellence, education, research and philanthropy.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ryan Nagy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Boston Children’s Hospital, and Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Women and Children’s Campus, which includes Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Latifa Hospital and the Dubai Fertility Centre. The partnership establishes a framework to strengthen paediatric services across Dubai Health’s network.

The visiting Boston Children’s Hospital delegation included senior clinical and academic leaders, who were received by Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, alongside Dubai Health’s executive team.

Dr Nagy said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting paediatric care, education and research to deliver exceptional outcomes for children and families in the region.

Dr Al Awadhi said the collaboration with a leading global paediatric institution will enhance care quality, expand training opportunities, advance research and innovation, and reinforce Dubai Health’s commitment to impactful giving. He added that the partnership supports the vision to advance health for humanity and improve outcomes for children across the region.

The delegation was also briefed on Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system and explored future areas of collaboration in clinical care, education, research and philanthropy. Both sides expressed their commitment to building a long-term partnership that contributes to advancing paediatric healthcare in Dubai and worldwide.