Dubai-based healthcare investor, Everest Health Investments LLC has announced the full acquisition of Medicentres Polyclinics and Novitas Health.

Everest Health provides the UAE market with a full primary healthcare proposition, online and offline, across all customer segments, thereby delivering convenience and quality of care at affordable costs. Acquisition of Medicentres and Novitas helps Everest Health take this vision further.

Medicentres operates a chain of four premium primary care clinics, located in Dubai’s affluent residential areas, including Motor City, Jumeirah Park, Al Furjan and Dubai Silicon Oasis. Medicentres’ highly qualified healthcare professionals have been providing quality outpatient healthcare services for over a decade to Dubai residents, including medical and dental consultations, pharmacy, laboratory testing and diagnostic services.

Novitas focuses on providing affordable virtual and home health services to both corporate and individual clients. In addition to operating affordable clinics and pharmacies, in International City and Jebal Ali Industrial Area, Novitas operates close to 100 on-site facilities in the UAE, serving a captive population of 150,000 employees, working with large organisations on behalf of their medical insurance providers.

Everest Health board member and CEO Kartik Thakrar, said, "We are delighted to have these two highly trusted healthcare providers in Dubai, which enables us to provide quality outpatient services to all segments. Everest Health can reach the affluent customer segments through Medicentres’ high-end community clinics, while also having the ability to deliver smart, affordable home health and on-site service proposition through Novitas. Combined, our portfolio companies are estimated to see 350,000 patients annually.”

“We are excited to expand our network through this acquisition and help solve the problem of ever-increasing healthcare costs and medical insurance premiums. Our commitment, at Everest Health, is to provide high-quality and high-value healthcare services to an extensive range of patients, whenever they need, whether in-person or virtually,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).