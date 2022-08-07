Riyadh – Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group has recorded a 22.38% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit after Zakat and tax during the first half (H1) of 2022 at SAR 788.64 million, compared to SAR 644.40 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 4 billion in the January-June 2022 period, an annual leap of 16.22% from SAR 3.44 billion, according to the interim financial results on Sunday.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.25 in H1-22, versus SAR 1.84 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax jumped by 22.35% to SAR 398.13 million, compared to SAR 325.40 million in the year-ago period.

The revenues went up by 15.01 YoY in the April-June 2022 period, standing at SAR 2.01 billion from SAR 1.75 billion.

In a separate bourse filing, the company said its board recommended a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.86 per share, representing 8.60% of the share’s nominal value, for Q2-22.

The medical firm will pay out a total of SAR 301 million for 350 million eligible shares. The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 11 and 29 August, respectively.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib generated net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 390.50 million, higher by 22.41% than SAR 319 million during the same period a year earlier.

