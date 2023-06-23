UAE - Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said it has signed a MoU with Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading healthcare services providers in the UAE.

The agreement aims to facilitate access to uninsured healthcare services, further strengthening the commitment of both organizations to improving the well-being of its workforce and members.

The agreement was signed between Marwan Bin Haidar – Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital Dewa and Bruno Dsouza – Regional COO (Dubai and Northern Emirates) at Burjeel Holdings in the presence of several other dignitaries and VIPs.

The MoU covers several prominent healthcare facilities under Burjeel Holdings, including Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai, Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah and Medeor Hospital in Dubai.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Burjeel Holdings in this transformative partnership, which underscores our commitment to leveraging the betterment of healthcare accessibility. Through our collaboration, we aim to enhance the healthcare experience of our members and contribute to the well-being of the community we serve," said Engineer Marwan Bin Haidar, the Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital Dewa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Digital Dewa and its subsidiaries will receive a generous discount of 35% on various healthcare services provided by Burjeel Holding’s facilities.

The discount applies to both inpatient and outpatient clinics, dental treatments, laboratories, ophthalmology, hearing, radiology, dermatology, and obstetrics for all members of Digital Dewa and its subsidiaries.

Bruno Dsouza – Regional COO (Dubai and Northern Emirates) at Burjeel Holdings, said this MoU solidifies its dedication to providing high-quality care and exemplifies the group's mission to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve.

"We are confident that our partnership with Digital Dewa will significantly enhance the healthcare experience for the beneficiaries of these services," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).