As part of its participation in Arab Health 2025, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced its latest ambitious project and promising initiatives, along with its enhanced services powered by advanced technologies and smart solutions.

Among these is the 'Opportunities Platform', the first-of-its-kind to advertise job vacancies within a specific sector operated by a government entity.

Dr Hisham Al Hammadi, Director of Health Licensing at the DHA, explained that the 'Opportunities Platform' is a digital gateway integrated into the Sheryan system. Through this platform, the Authority showcases all available vacancies in Dubai’s healthcare sector, facilitating qualified talent to identify and secure suitable employment opportunities that meet registration requirements.

He stated that the DHA developed the 'Opportunities Platform' to manage the recruitment process electronically while providing accurate reports and statistics on the labour market and employment trends in the healthcare sector. This approach significantly aids in formulating policies and making informed decisions regarding job placements in this vital field.

Highlighting the platform's objectives, Dr Hisham Al Hammadi noted several core aims, foremost among them being the support of Emiratisation policies in the private healthcare sector and streamlining the job search and application process. The platform minimises effort for job seekers and reduces the time required for job announcements and application reviews. It also enables filtering applicants based on specific criteria such as qualifications and experience.

He added that the new platform also aims to enhance communication opportunities with healthcare institutions and support new investors in recruiting professionals through a dedicated talent pool. Additionally, it seeks to identify labour market needs, enabling the development of future strategies to address those requirements. The platform further supports efforts to attract international experts and professionals to join Dubai’s healthcare ecosystem.