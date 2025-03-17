The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has adopted new standards for mental health services in line with the latest global practices, as part of its efforts to develop a comprehensive and sustainable mental health care system in the emirate.

The new standards aim to establish an integrated approach among various medical disciplines involved, enhancing collaboration between doctors, psychologists, and nurses to ensure the provision of comprehensive care that meets patients' needs to the highest professional standards.

The new standards also aim to integrate digital health services and teletherapy, adopting the latest global guidelines in virtual care to ensure high-quality psychological consultations while maintaining patient confidentiality and accessibility to services.

Dr. Younis Kazim, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, emphasised the importance of these standards, which reflect the Authority's commitment to delivering safe and effective mental health care aligned with Dubai's ambitious vision and strategy to enhance mental health as a fundamental component of the emirate's healthcare system.

He highlighted DHA’s efforts to provide a supportive environment for mental health care providers, foster innovation in therapeutic services, and elevate the professional training levels of specialised personnel, ensuring the delivery of advanced mental health services in line with best global practices.

Dr. Kazim explained that the new standards were developed in coordination with a select group of experts and specialists, in collaboration with international organisations such as the Health Standards Organization/Accreditation Canada, to ensure alignment with global best practices while considering local privacy needs.

The new standards focus on evidence-based therapeutic protocols, based on recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American Psychological Association (APA), to ensure the provision of effective treatment plans built on the latest research. They also include clear regulations for licensing and registration procedures, ensuring that services are provided by qualified personnel, with precise definitions of roles and responsibilities, contributing to the efficiency of services and improving the quality of care provided.

The standards emphasise creating a safe and supportive therapeutic environment that meets the needs of different age groups, including children, adolescents, and the elderly. They also focus on enhancing the training and professional development of mental health specialists through advanced training programmes and specialised workshops, ensuring they keep pace with global developments and achieve continuous improvement in service levels.