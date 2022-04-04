UAE - In line with the efforts of UAE to position the country as the number one destination for medical tourism, Clemenceau Medical Centre Hospital Dubai has recently obtained accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

This accreditation is granted to healthcare institutions that apply a group global standard for quality improvement and the quality of healthcare.

The Clemenceau Medical Centre was distinguished by applying a standard criterion to obtaining this accreditation.

Rigorous onsite evaluation

CMC was 99.5% compliant with the 285 standard requirements of the 1,160 Measurable elements set by JCI Reaccreditation.

The JCI accreditation was awarded to Clemenceau medical centre after a rigorous onsite evaluation by an international surveyor team of healthcare experts in March this year. The surveyors spent four days interviewing staff and hospital leaders on policies and procedures.

They also conducted an extensive assessment of healthcare, nursing, and medical standards, in addition to conducting an assessment of each department separately. The hospital building and its various facilities were subject to this assessment, as well as the equipment used and the services provided, with a focus on certain aspects, including patient safety and rights, procedures in place within the hospital, standards for preventing infections caused by surgical procedures, and credentials of medical staff and nursing staff. and standards for the use of medicines.

International standards

In their evaluation, the experts followed an approach that tracks the stages a patient goes through, from hospital admission to discharge, and includes careful examination of patient records and interviews with the responsible medical staff.

Dr Mounes Kalaawi, Chairman of Clemenceau Medicine International and CEO of Clemenceau Medical Centre Hospitals Group, commented: “This certificate is conclusive evidence of the leadership and excellence that characterises the centre through its application of all international standards and its adoption of the principles of quality, excellence, and sophistication. Today, this accreditation comes as a culmination of our achievements and an encouragement for us to move forward in our quest to continue the legacy we have achieved over twenty years of diligent work to provide the best in healthcare in the Arab world and beyond.”

He added: "We are proud of the standards of excellence and leadership adopted by Clemenceau Centre Hospital Dubai, providing an integrated set of high-quality healthcare services in implementation of the vision of the UAE to be at the forefront in providing healthcare of the highest international standards for citizens and residents, and a leading destination in medical treatment and medical tourism for all countries in the region.”

