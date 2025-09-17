Egypt - Roche Diagnostics and Cairo University on Sunday inaugurated a fully automated core laboratory at Al-Manial University Hospital, Qasr El-Ainy, a facility capable of processing up to 36.7 million tests annually and serving nearly 2.5 million patients.

The opening marks a major milestone in a strategic partnership between the two institutions that began over twenty years ago. The upgraded centralised facility integrates cutting-edge diagnostic solutions from Roche and is one of the most advanced automated laboratory systems in the region, the company said in a statement.

The state-of-the-art system covers a wide range of testing disciplines and automates the entire process, from sample transfer to post-analytics. Test results that once took several hours can now be delivered in less than two hours, significantly improving diagnostic speed and patient outcomes.

“We are proud to see our collaboration with Cairo University Hospitals come to life in this pioneering facility. Together, we are delivering a fully automated diagnostic system that represents the future of healthcare in Egypt,” said Lilian Kanaan, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Egypt.

The lab is Egypt’s fifth total lab automation project. By addressing the full testing journey, the facility significantly reduces the risk of human error, particularly in pre-analytics, which account for more than 60% of laboratory errors.

Cairo University Hospitals is one of the largest and oldest teaching and research hospitals in Egypt and the Middle East, with 17 hospitals and specialised centres and a capacity exceeding 5,200 beds. It performs more than 100,000 surgeries and nearly 1 million radiology scans each year.

“This new lab represents a breakthrough in our commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare,” said Professor Hossam Salah, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Chairperson of Cairo University Hospitals. “By combining advanced automation with world-class diagnostic technology, we are ensuring faster, more accurate, and more reliable results for our patients.”

In addition to enhancing diagnostic processes, the central laboratory will serve as a pioneering centre for medical training and research, further strengthening the hospital’s position as a regional leader in healthcare, education, and scientific progress.

“As we celebrate the inauguration of the newly renovated main laboratory… I extend my sincere appreciation to the Faculty of Medicine at Kasr Al-Ainy,” said Professor Mohamed Abdelsadek, President of Cairo University. “Kasr Al-Ainy is a renowned medical institution, and in 2027 we mark 200 years since its founding. It remains a model of collaborative work.”

