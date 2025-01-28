UAE – Healthtech BioSapien has successfully extended its pre-Series A funding round to $7 million, anchoring UAE's position as a global medtech hub, according to a press release.

The platform will use the investment to tackle escalating cancer rates by leveraging advanced 3D printing technology.

MediChip™ offers an advanced approach to deliver localised treatment, reducing systemic side effects, and improving patient outcomes.

The funding will accelerate clinical trials in the UAE for MediChip™, BioSapien’s patented 3D-printed, slow-release drug delivery platform.

Additionally, the capital will be allocated to product development and scaling manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the UAE clinical trials set to begin in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

The extension follows December’s $5.50 million pre-Series A funding round, which was led by MENA’s leading VC firm Global Ventures, with additional participation from Dara Holdings.

Khatija Ali, CEO and Founder of BioSapien, said: “Together, we are working towards a future where localized cancer treatment becomes the global standard.”

Michael Lints, Partner at Golden Gate Ventures MENA, commented: “Investing in BioSapien aligns with our commitment to supporting transformative technologies that address significant global challenges.”

“This investment not only supports a groundbreaking technology but also reinforces the Gulf region’s role as a global leader in healthcare innovation,” Lints added.

