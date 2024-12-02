UAE-based group Beeah has appointed the award-winning US-based Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) as the architectural firm for its ambitious healthcare project, the Jawaher Boston Medical District, in Sharjah, and unveiled the cutting-edge design.

The project is being developed in partnership with Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – world-renowned medical institutions from Boston, US – advising on the creation of the district as a future-focused, patient-centered health system, said a statement from Beeah.

This significant milestone marks a pivotal step in the development of what will be a state-of-the-art healthcare destination aimed at delivering world-class medical care and innovation, it stated.

Located in Sharjah's Al Suyoh Suburb near the Sharjah Mosque and Emirates Road, the Jawaher Boston Medical District will feature a 266-bed, state-of-the-art hospital offering advanced medical services, including women’s health, oncology and paediatrics.

The Florida-based Renzo Piano Building Workshop, renowned for global projects like The Shard in London and the Whitney Museum in New York, brings its expertise in healthcare design to its first Mena project, drawing from successes such as the Grand Paris-Nord University Hospital and Uganda’s Children’s Surgical Hospital.

Its design for the Sharjah project embodies a vision of thriving, sustainable communities, said its top official.

"Hospitals are sanctuaries where healing begins and hope is restored, embodying compassion and medical innovation. Within their walls, every act of care transforms lives, reminding us of the profound impact of human connection and advanced science," remarked Renzo Piano, the Chairman and founding Partner of RPBW.

"It is a privilege to bring this vision to fruition and ksupport the welfare of the Sharjah community and beyond," he stated.

Anchored by an iconic solar-panel canopy providing shade and clean energy, the design creates a lush microclimate up to 4°C cooler than its surroundings, enabling the hospital to achieve net-zero energy, he added.

On the upcoming project, Group CEO and Vice Chairman Khaled Al Huraimel said: "In collaboration with Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Jawaher Boston Medical District is closely aligned with this purpose and represents our vision for a hospital of the future, considering holistic aspects of well-being and integrating future technologies for the seamless delivery of patient-centric medical care."

Thousands of native trees and orchards surround the hospital, fostering healing and well-being in harmony with nature.

"With the world-renowned Renzo Piano as our architect, we are confident that the project will set a new benchmark for healthcare excellence in the region, bringing world-class medical care and innovative treatments to patients in Sharjah and the wider UAE for generations to come," he added.

Antoine Chaaya, Partner in Charge, RPBW, shared his vision for the project, saying: "We are honoured to be selected as the architects for the landmark Jawaher Boston Medical District in Sharjah. We aim to create a new model for the hospital of the future, providing a healing and sustainable environment that combines cutting-edge medical technology with a human-centred design, ensuring excellence in healthcare delivery for patients, their families, and medical staff."

"We look forward to working with Beeah to bring this vision to life and contribute to the wellbeing of the community in Sharjah and the wider UAE," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).