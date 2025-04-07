DUBAI: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA commissioned 1,530 11 kV distribution substations across Dubai in 2024, marking an 8.2% increase compared to 2023. The construction of these substations and related work resulted in a total of 1,070,670 man-hours, all completed according to the highest standards of health and safety.

Al Tayer said that there were 45,317 medium voltage (11 kV and 6.6 kV) substations by the end of 2024. He noted that the rise in the number of distribution substations is a new indication of the expansion of DEWA's energy infrastructure to keep pace with Dubai's rising demand for electricity driven by its economic and urban growth.

“DEWA has always been successful in fulfilling its commitment to make Dubai a model of advanced integrated infrastructure that makes it the ideal destination for living, working and settling. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, we continue to enhance transmission and distribution networks based on electricity demand forecasts until 2030, considering the Emirate’s demographic and economic growth. Our adoption of the latest technologies in energy production, transmission and distribution placed DEWA in top position globally in more than 10 key performance indicators (KPIs) in its areas of work. Moreover, line losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were reduced to 2.2%, compared to around 6% to 7% in Europe and the US. DEWA has thereby become a global model for energy efficiency and reliability, as well as the push to keep pace with increased demand,” added Al Tayer.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that DEWA employs the latest technology and programmes, and co-operates with major international companies to provide energy supplies based on the highest standards of availability, reliability and sustainability, as well as automate the distribution network, implement the best maintenance plans and reduce average power outages. This will manage the growing demand for electricity and ensure the continuity and stability of supply for different customers all the time. It also enhances the happiness of all stakeholders.