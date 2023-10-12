Hong Kong-based private equity firm BPEA EQT and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board are among the firms intending to buy UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare’s assets, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.

A deal for all of Aster could value the entity at more than $2.5 billion, the report said.

The Gulf assets may be valued at nearly $1 billion, while the Indian business could be worth almost $1.5 billion, the report stated.

BPEA EQT and OTPP have expressed preliminary interest in the hospital operator’s business in the South Asian nation, the news agency said.

Others interested in potential bids for Aster’s India business include Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co., the report added.

Possibilities of prospective bidders teaming up are likely, leading to a full takeover of the company, Bloomberg said.

Earlier in March, the news agency said that Dubai-based private equity firm Fajr Capital was part of a consortium seeking to buy a majority stake in Aster’s Gulf business.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)