Arab Health is launching the Intelligent Health Pavilion along with the Future Health Summit, which will explore healthcare in the Metaverse.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 30 to February 2, 2023, Arab Health will host the Intelligent Health Pavilion in partnership with the Intelligent Health Association and provide visitors with the opportunity to experience the most innovative and sustainable healthcare technologies improving patient care.

Located in Arab Health’s Healthcare Transformation sector, the Intelligent Health Pavilion will feature three demonstration rooms showcasing several new technologies through live demonstrations, including a groundbreaking digital Intensive Care Unit, an intelligent Operating Room, and a revolutionary Emergency Room.

Seminar theatre

The new feature will also have a seminar theatre and provide a platform for exhibitors to reveal the latest cutting-edge healthcare technology.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “The healthcare industry has witnessed incredible changes in recent years, with technology and innovation the driving force behind how the industry is elevating patient care. These latest advancements are expected to increase further by utilising the Metaverse and looking at how we interact with technology to utilise artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to improve patient outcomes.”

Doubling down on innovation and technology, Arab Health will also host the second edition of the Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future. The exclusive, fully immersive event for C-suite executives from the healthcare industry will look into the future of health and healthcare possibilities in the Metaverse. World-renowned industry leaders, visionaries, metaverse experts, authors, and futurists on the topic will offer their insights.

Health metaverse market

According to a report titled Healthcare in the Metaverse from Market Research Future, the healthcare metaverse market is predicted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.3% until 2030, with the industry’s value expected to top $5.37 billion.

“The Future Health Summit is dedicated to trailblazers. From AI and robotics to the role of the Metaverse, the healthcare industry is continuously evolving. A result of cutting-edge technology combined with innovative leaders committed to improving patient outcomes,” said Williams.

“The Metaverse is expected to disrupt healthcare and open new channels of treatment while lowering costs. The predicted growth within this market is huge, and we’ve only explored the tip of the iceberg. The Future Health Summit will provide an invaluable look at how everyone in the healthcare industry can maximise what it offers,” he added.

Innov8 Talks

This year Arab Health will see the return of popular start-up competition, Innov8 Talks, which will feature 24 companies showcasing unique and innovative solutions. At the same time, the Transformation Talks and Start-Up Zone will also explore the latest tech advancements from global innovators and disruptors.

The event will be supported by a host of government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

