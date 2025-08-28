LUANDA - The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Angola has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DOCKTOUR, the joint maritime-medical venture between AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings, to explore a broad collaboration focused on enhancing the delivery of healthcare services, developing modern medical infrastructure, and strengthening supply chain capabilities in Angola.

The MoU sets the stage for the health ministry and DOCKTOUR to work together on key areas of development that will support Angola’s ambition to expand its healthcare system. This includes cooperation in the provision of logistics and supply chain services for the transportation of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare supplies, as well as the joint development and management of hospitals.

It will also explore the digitalisation of logistics-related healthcare services to increase efficiency and transparency, co-investment in projects of shared interest, and the identification of additional opportunities in Angola and other markets across Africa.

Dr. Silvia Lutucuta, Minister of Health of Angola, said, “Our vision for Angola’s healthcare system is rooted in accessibility, quality, and sustainability. This MoU with DOCKTOUR will help to strengthen our health network. It is a collaboration that speaks directly to the needs of our communities and our commitment to long-term national development.”

For Angola, this collaboration will ensure faster and more reliable movement of life-saving medicines and equipment to hospitals and clinics across the country. The introduction of digitalised logistics services is expected to optimise resource allocation, reduce wastage, and ensure that healthcare providers can respond more effectively to community needs.

Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “This initiative reflects the shared vision of the UAE and Angola to strengthen healthcare delivery, expand access to quality services, and promote long-term collaborations in sectors vital to the well-being of communities. We are committed to deepening our collaboration with Angola and advancing our mission to create lasting impact across Africa.”

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to advancing healthcare in Angola through strong partnerships. By working together to improve healthcare delivery, develop modern medical infrastructure, and reinforce supply chain systems, we are building a foundation for greater resilience and wider access to medical services.

Collaboration of this kind is vital to ensuring that Angola’s healthcare sector continues to grow, serving the needs of people and supporting the nation’s long-term development. At the same time, the MoU represents an important step in expanding our presence in Africa, as we continue to invest in the continent’s growth and future.”

Formed as a joint venture between AD Ports Group, a leading enabler of integrated trade, transport, and logistics solutions, and Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-speciality healthcare services provider in the MENA region, DOCKTOUR integrates logistics, modular infrastructure, training, and emergency response into one comprehensive platform.