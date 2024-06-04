H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed on the Al Safia Hospital project in Ajman in the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, was present.

This came when Sheikh Humaid received Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Ihsan Charity Association and Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, the Director General.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed about the project details by Dr. Haqi Ismail, Director of the Al Ihsan Medical Complex. The project is expected to provide healthcare to approximately 16,000 patients through its various specialties and surgical operations.

Dr. Haqi added that the hospital provides excellent healthcare to everyone without discrimination, and places the poor, limited-income, and dependents of the Al Ihsan Charity Association and emergency cases at the forefront of its attention and care, by providing them with unlimited medical support.

The hospital has a ground floor with outpatient and radiology clinics, in addition to three floors. One floor is for inpatient care and major operations, with 24 beds that can be expanded. Another floor houses the laboratory and central sterilization, while the final floor is dedicated to the kidney clinic. The project costs AED63 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Ruler of Ajman affirmed the importance of this hospital, which will be one of the medical facilities that serve patients on a wide scale and meet their health needs at a distinguished level, in line with the highest standards of healthcare in the country and its strategic directions.

He said that charitable work is an approach and legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The UAE's wise leadership has been keen on this. It has continued to support charitable and humanitarian institutions, care for and support the needy, and especially comprehensive healthcare of high quality to achieve their well-being.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi emphasised that the success achieved by the Ihsan Medical Complex in providing health care and treatment to patients was a driving force for the association to plan to expand the scope of health care through the Charitable One-Day Surgery Hospital Project, the first of its kind in Ajman.

A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the project presentation.