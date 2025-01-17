Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) announced promising results of a revolutionary advancement in the management of diabetes, successfully performing umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (UC-MSC) therapy for a 20-year old Emirati patient with type 1 diabetes in the UAE.

This groundbreaking treatment resulted in a significant improvement in blood sugar levels and diabetes antibodies, with positive results observed one month after treatment and expected to continue improving. As the first and most advanced cellular therapy centre in the UAE, the UC-MSCs used for this therapy were fully produced at ADSCC’s advanced laboratories.

The revolutionary treatment uses mesenchymal stem cells derived from cord tissue and is one of the most recent advances in employing regenerative medicine approaches to the management of diabetes. UC-MSCs have generated a lot of attention due to their regenerative and immuno-modulatory properties offering a promising approach for diabetes therapy. Their ability to modulate immune responses, promote tissue repair, and secrete bioactive factors positions UC-MSCs as a potential game-changer in restoring pancreatic function and mitigating complications associated with diabetes, said a statement.

During the treatment, UC-MSCs dosing required administration for the patient with careful measurement through a 2-hour intravenous infusion session in accordance with strict protocols developed by the multidisciplinary team of specialists at ADSCC. The treatment protocol, developed in full adherence to rigorous quality control measures, was performed with close medical supervision and comprehensive patient monitoring before, during, and after the treatment.

Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at ADSCC, stated: "This milestone is a testament on ADSCC's commitment to developing innovative treatments for chronic conditions affecting millions around the world such as diabetes. Our new innovative treatment using mesenchymal stem cells shows promising potential for improving diabetes management and reducing insulin dependency. With our GMP laboratories, cellular manufacturing infrastructure and expertise, our team of researchers and scientists are committed to introduce UC-MSCs various applications for different medical conditions, starting with diabetes type 1. Besides the therapeutic capability of MSCs proven with our first patient, this discovery places Abu Dhabi at the forefront of novel medical treatments in the region. Following the treatment, our patient, who was clinically eligible for the treatment, had impressive improvements in major markers of diabetes, namely blood sugar levels, diabetes antibodies and average glycemic control with no adverse effects recorded.”

The advantages of this treatment in type 1 diabetes management have been numerous. The clinical observations include an improvement in blood sugar levels with a reduction in insulin needs, indicating improvement in pancreatic function. During the treatment, no side effects were observed, confirming the strong safety profile of the therapy. The ADSCC has continued to follow up on the patient by regular check-ups with the assessment of HbA1c levels, insulin needs, and other important metabolic markers.

Dr Antonio Bencomo, General Manager at ADSCC Research Center, added: “Our ADSCC laboratory and research center is fully equipped with advanced technology and expertise to isolate, expand, and cryopreserve umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells (UC-MSCs) and other cellular products such as CAR-T cells, hematopoietic and non-hematopoietic stem cells. With stringent protocols, a sterile environment, and robust quality control measures, we ensure the production of high-quality, clinically viable UC-MSCs for therapeutic applications which has been utilised at our hospital for various conditions.”

This successful treatment opens new horizons in the management of diabetes not only within the UAE but also globally, and it will be used soon for patients with Type 2 diabetes. This revolution goes in line with Abu Dhabi's vision as a leading hub for medical innovation and advanced healthcare solutions. ADSCC continues to be committed to the advancement of stem cell research and treatments, offering hope to patients with chronic conditions through innovative regenerative medicine approaches, the statement added.

