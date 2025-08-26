Egypt - Mohamed Ali, CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) – Egypt, met with Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA), at the authority’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting explored cooperation to boost investment in Egypt’s healthcare sector and support the authority’s digital transformation initiatives, in line with ADIB’s broader strategy of supporting national development—particularly in healthcare.

“Our partnership with the Healthcare Authority marks a significant step toward sustaining healthcare investment. It reflects our commitment to corporate social responsibility through the enhancement of integrated services for citizens,” Ali said. He underscored the bank’s vision of backing national projects and attracting investment that aligns with Egypt’s long-term development goals.

El-Sobky highlighted that the discussions included support for several key projects, such as the operation of a virtual hospital, the national health data centre, and an AI sciences hub in Ismailia.

These initiatives are part of the authority’s vision to establish Africa’s first virtual hospital and the Middle East’s largest digital health facility, aligning with Egypt’s broader digitalisation strategy.

The partnership will also involve launching specialised financial management training programmes for healthcare staff. These aim to enhance economic and investment literacy, improve operational efficiency, and ensure long-term sustainability within the authority’s operations.

In addition, the meeting addressed collaboration on promoting financial awareness across healthcare facilities—especially in Upper Egypt—supporting national financial inclusion goals. ADIB Egypt will also participate in initiatives targeting young doctors, introduced by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and facilitate salary disbursement for healthcare workers by installing ATMs across authority-run facilities as part of the second phase of the universal health insurance scheme.

El-Sobky further revealed that a new public-private partnership (PPP) model will be launched in the coming period, paving the way for increased involvement from banks and investment funds. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed with ADIB Egypt to formalise a strategic partnership aimed at advancing state plans and deepening integration between the healthcare and banking sectors.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

