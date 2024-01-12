Abu Dhabi is set to build a medical city dedicated to women and children’s health, as part of a strategy to strengthen the UAE capital’s position as a major hub for healthcare.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the new project, which will be established by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and PureHealth, which is owned by the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ, according to a statement on Thursday.

Slated to open in 2027, the new facility will offer 205 beds, with 90 dedicated to children and 15 maternity wards; and a team of more than 130 doctors and 460 nursing and midwifery specialists that will provide specialised care in obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility and assisted reproductive services, as well as women’s mental and general health.

The medical city project will include the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), which will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for paediatric care, the Corniche Hospital dedicated to women and newborns, a rehabilitation facility and a mental health centre for women and children.

The Centre of Excellence will be a 250-bed facility with 200 doctors and will offer services and specialities, including oncology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, liver, kidney and bowel transplantation, gastroenterology and cardiac medicine. It will also work to advance research and innovation in the field of children’s health.

Al Nahyan also ordered the further development of high quality, specialised facilities as part of an integrated and preventive healthcare system.

He also approved the plan to transfer the Corniche Hospital facilities to the vicinity of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City to further enhance the integrated services system of the new medical city.

