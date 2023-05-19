Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has deployed a novel point-of-care solution to enable its doctors and pharmacists to provide patient-specific safe and efficient medication prescription, and avoid any potential adverse drug effects.

The centre has implemented Israel-based Seegnal solution at its hospital in Abu Dhabi. Seegnal provides precision medication decision support software to doctors at the point of care, and pharmacists at the point of distribution.

With an unparalleled accuracy alerting for possible adverse drug effects, considering hundreds of patient-specific parameters, Seegnal not only eradicates medicine interactions but also allows for precise medication therapy, including pharmacogenomics (the study on genes affect a person’s drug response), improving the lives of millions of patients daily.

It will help provide an all-in-one, evidence-based precision medicine in line with ADSCC’s National Flagship Pharmacogenomics Programme embracing the most innovative drug-related pharmacogenetic decision support tools to enhance patients’ care while substantially reducing healthcare expenditures.

This collaboration between ADSCC and Seegnal was facilitated by Haran Cap. It was announced during the 21st BioMed Israel 2023, the premier international life science and healthtech convention in Israel, which was attended by ADSCC’s senior officials including Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, executive director of the Abu Dhabi bone marrow transplant programme; and Dr Maysoon Alkaram, chief medical officer.

“Our organisation has a long-standing commitment to healthcare research and innovation. We are constantly striving to improve patient care and provide safer, more personalised medication options,” said Dr Yendry Ventura, CEO, ADSCC.

“The deployment of Seegnal is a clear demonstration of our continued dedication to partner with the best in the field ensuring that our community has access to the latest medical technologies. As a recognised leader in this field, we are proud to set high standards and will continue to pursue new avenues for improving patient outcomes,” Dr Ventura noted.

The Abu Dhabi-based ADSCC is a world-renowned advanced care provider equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, technologies and clinical expertise, and aims to enhance patient-specific treatments, cellular therapies and regenerative techniques to the people of UAE and the region.

“ADSCC is a true world-class organisation that sets a target to lead the personalised medication evolution from the front as leaders, and we are thrilled to consider this partnership as our first entry to the UAE’s healthcare sector and the first hospital deployment,” Eyal Schneid, Seegnal CEO, stated.

Seegnal incorporates unique and exclusive pharmaco-genetic capabilities and will empower ADSCC’s clinicians to manage and resolve patient-specific drug related problems fully, timely and effectively.

“We are looking forward to enhancing the bridges between UAE and Israel's life sciences industry. UAE is a global leader in the adoption of new and innovative healthcare technologies, thus a natural partner for Seegnal,” Nasim Darvish, Biomed Israel's co-chairperson and Seegnal's Chairman.

The participation of ADSCC and other delegates from UAE for the first time in Biomed Israel, entails collaborating in medical and life sciences innovation for better healthcare outcomes. The conference held several events with senior healthcare professionals from Israel's life science ecosystem and UAE with a significant focus on networking and conducting strategic partnerships.

