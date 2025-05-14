ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Novartis Middle East FZE (Novartis), an Innovative Medicine’s company, to raise awareness, advance prevention, and improve disease management practices, particularly for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

The MoU was signed by Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi - Director General, representing ADPHC, and Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of GCC, representing Novartis, on May 13, during the 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion, which is taking place from 13 to 16 May, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi - Director General of ADPHC said: “This MoU is a vital step in our journey to strengthen public health systems and reduce the impact of non-communicable diseases in Abu Dhabi. We aim to deliver long-term, sustainable health outcomes for our population through strategic collaborations.”

Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of GCC at Novartis said: “We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in a mission that aligns with our commitment to advancing patient care. Together, we can reimagine medicine to ensure patients get the best care, and we believe we can make a measurable impact on people’s lives through awareness, early detection, and proactive disease management.” The strategic collaboration between the two entities highlights a mutual commitment to leveraging public health approaches with private sector innovation to promote healthier lifestyles and enhance community well-being in Abu Dhabi.

Under the two-year agreement, ADPHC and Novartis will collaborate to create and execute awareness campaigns via digital and traditional channels, raising the public awareness about risk factors, early symptoms, and the significance of regular screenings for non-communicable diseases.

The collaboration is built around three strategic pillars:

-Disease Awareness: Co-developing impactful campaigns to raise public awareness and educate communities about non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. These initiatives will leverage online and offline channels to encourage proactive health behaviours like routine testing.

-Disease Prevention: Designing and implementing effective initiatives focused on the primary prevention of adult cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. Activities include targeted screening efforts to identify at-risk individuals early.

-Best Practice Sharing in Disease Management: Collaborating to identify, share, and implement best practices across the patient journey. This includes early screening protocols, preventive strategies, and disease management models, drawing on global expertise amd best practices to enhance patient outcomes and improve healthcare system performance.

The MoU also establishes a dedicated taskforce, with each party appointing a lead to coordinate efforts. The task force will meet regularly to align on project plans, assess feasibility, define key deliverables, and evaluate outcomes through jointly agreed key performance indicators (KPIs). The KPIs will be reviewed biannually to ensure alignment with strategic goals and to adapt to emerging public health needs.