ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Airports and Burjeel Holdings have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance and streamline healthcare for passengers at Zayed International Airport, adding to the range of state-of-the-art facilities available at the recently opened terminal.

The agreement will bring the industry-leading healthcare expertise at Burjeel Holdings to the cutting-edge facilities available at Zayed International Airport and redefine passengers’ experience through premium healthcare offerings.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Burjeel Holdings will collaborate to open and operate a clinic at the Zayed International Airport. Under BMC — Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, the clinic will offer 24/7 high-quality medical care to passengers. Operating around the clock, it will ensure guests have immediate access to healthcare without needing to leave the airport, maximising the safety and minimising the potential travel disruptions for those seeking treatment. This will include free healthcare to stabilise passengers’ conditions, before being transferred to hospital. The clinic is connected to the world-class facilities and expertise available at the nearby BMC, for those requiring hospitalisation. Additional benefits will also be available to Abu Dhabi Airports staff members and their families.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "We are pleased to partner with Burjeel Holdings and BMC to enhance healthcare services at Zayed International Airport. This partnership further showcases our commitment at Abu Dhabi Airports to prioritise passengers’ well-being and provide a world-leading airport experience. We are excited by the opportunities to advance healthcare options at our airport and will continue to innovate across the aviation ecosystem to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a tourism and aviation hub."

The partnership aims to offer a wide range of medical services, and as part of the collaboration, staff at Abu Dhabi Airports will also benefit from premium healthcare services provided by Burjeel Hospitals across various locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Northern Emirates.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder & Chairman at Burjeel Holdings, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Airports Company to offer unparalleled healthcare services within one of the world's most dynamic airport environments. Through our state-of-the-art facility, backed by an integrated network, we aim to enhance the travel experience and also nurture a healthier, safer airport community. This initiative is a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to set new standards in healthcare excellence, reflecting our vision to extend our reach and impact beyond traditional healthcare settings. As we prepare to open the doors of our clinic at Zayed International Airport, we look forward to becoming an integral part of every passenger's journey, ensuring their health and safety are in the best hands possible."

The MoU was signed by Elena Sorlini and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil. The ceremony was attended by John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings, Safeer Ahamed, Group COO, Burjeel Holdings, Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, Hamad Al Hosani, Chief Corporate Officer, Burjeel Holdings, and Aysha Al Mahri, Deputy CEO, BMC.

Zayed International Airport is one of the largest airport terminals in the world. With the capacity to welcome up to 45 million passengers per year and integrating the latest biometric and screening technology creating a seamless passenger experience from door to destination.