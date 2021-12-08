MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia has been in the process of coming out of the coronavirus pandemic with the economy showing signs of becoming stronger, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.



“The Kingdom is also ensuring sound health and safety of all citizens, expatriates and pilgrims in the Kingdom,” he said.



Addressing a meeting of businessmen and investors in the Hajj and Umrah sector here on Tuesday, the minister said the private sector in Makkah and Madinah had suffered heavily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He attributed this mainly to the sector’s dependence on the activities of Hajj and Umrah, which witnessed a sharp drop and produced negative impact on their capabilities during the period of the suspension of Umrah services following the outbreak of the pandemic.



Al-Rabiah stressed the importance of forging an enhanced partnership between the public and private sectors to take advantage of the emerging favorable situation in the post pandemic period.



He also emphasized the significance of further expansion of the Hajj and Umrah services, and the improvement of the experience of pilgrims in performing the rituals of Hajj and Umrah, as well as the visit to the Two Holy Mosques. The minister underscored his keenness on strengthening the role of the private sector as a strategic partner in developing Makkah and Madinah so as to offer the best possible services for the pilgrims and visitors.



Al-Rabiah said his ministry established a specialized unit to support entrepreneurship, and it would work with the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide high-quality services to all visitors to the region.