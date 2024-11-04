MUSCAT: The recent ‘H2-diplo Decarbonization Dialogue’ convened around 90 participants, including top executives, senior government officials, and industry leaders from Oman, Germany and other countries in Muscat. This event marked a significant moment for Oman’s green hydrogen sector as it aligns with the goals of Germany’s H2Global initiative, which aims to establish a global clean hydrogen market through innovative procurement models and robust international partnerships.

Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, Eng Salim al Aufi and the German Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Dirk Lölke, both highlighted the importance of such events and of a continuous dialogue. Salim al Aufi reiterated the necessity of maintaining a focus on comprehensive decarbonization strategies, stating, “Green hydrogen is Oman’s best chance to achieve net-zero goals while simultaneously building local value creation.” Dirk Lölke stated, "Oman, a nation already investing heavily in hydrogen, is an ideal partner for Germany, given its strategic location and abundant natural resources."

The event also featured keynote addresses from Eng Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, who underscored the essential role of the hydrogen ecosystem for sustainable economic growth, as well as from Markus Exenberger, Executive Director of H2Global, explaining the strategy behind the German initiative H2Global.

The two panels provided actionable insights into hydrogen trade and market readiness. Panel 1, moderated by Dr Ruth Prelicz, head of H2-diplo in Oman, addressed the pathway to net-zero and critical mechanisms for green hydrogen trade. Panelists from Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the Dutch Embassy, OQ Alternative Energy, VNG, and H2Global shared perspectives on building a sustainable hydrogen market through partnerships, synchronized infrastructure development for export/import, CO2 pricing, and demand creation for renewable energy products, e.g. by mechanism suggested by H2Global.

Panel 2, led by Maria Noack from the H2-diplo global team, focused on creating an enabling environment for green hydrogen in the areas of skills and financing. Representatives from Hydrom, Deutsche Bank, and Sohar International Bank addressed the complexities of financing large-scale hydrogen projects, while Prof Dr Michael Braun, vice chancellor of GUtech, and a GIZ representative highlighted the need for strategic investments in education programs to address Oman’s projected 200,000 new hydrogen-sector jobs through practical, industry-aligned training supported by international expertise

With participants from ten embassies and leaders from major companies, the event reaffirmed the H2-diplo initiative’s importance in fostering international partnerships for hydrogen. Closing with a call for collaboration, the dialogue set a renewed vision for advancing the green hydrogen economy.

H2-diplo, a diplomatic initiative, fosters international cooperation and dialogue around hydrogen and decarbonization. Through events like this dialogue, H2-diplo promotes cross-sector collaboration among public, private, and academic institutions, creating a platform for knowledge-sharing and cooperative action. The timing of this dialogue was especially significant, coinciding with H2Global’s inaugural visit to Oman. Markus Exenberger, Executive Director of H2Global, introduced the foundation’s approach to overcoming the "chicken-and-egg" challenge in hydrogen markets. By implementing a double auction system, H2Global seeks to create a structured demand that connects producers and consumers through transparent, equitable pricing. With the support of 72 donor companies, H2Global is emerging as a leading model for establishing a sustainable hydrogen market and mitigating entry risks for producers and buyers alike.

