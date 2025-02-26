Doha, Qatar: QNB has partnered with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) to enable the acceptance of QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments, for merchants acquired by QNB. This move will allow Indian travelers to transact seamlessly using UPI across QNB payment ecosystem including airport, hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants, and retail outlets.

The partnership strengthens Qatar’s digital payment footprint while offering a seamless and secure payment experience for travelers. It also affirms the leadership of QNB, which became the first bank in Qatar to provide this service.

Indians are the second largest group of international visitors to Qatar and this partnership will enable them to make real-time transactions across the country, limiting the need to carry cash and avoid currency exchange. The acceptance of UPI in Qatar promotes interoperability and expands UPI’s global reach.

Moreover, it is expected to benefit Qatar’s retail and tourism sectors, as UPI acceptance will increase transaction volumes of QNB-acquired merchants. This will further help the merchants in scaling their business while offering convenience to customers.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking said: “At QNB, we are committed to driving innovation in payments and enhancing the customer experience. Enabling UPI acceptance in Qatar is a significant milestone in our journey to offer seamless, secure and efficient digital payment solutions. This partnership with NPCI International reflects our vision to facilitate frictionless transactions for international visitors, supporting Qatar’s position as a leading global tourism and retail destination. We take pride in being at the forefront of digital transformation, empowering merchants and consumers alike with world-class payment capabilities.”

Speaking on the partnership, Anubhav Sharma, Deputy Chief – Partnerships and Business Development, NPCI International, said, “We are happy to collaborate with QNB to bring UPI payments to Qatar.”

