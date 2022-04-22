Egypt - Noqood Holding and its subsidiary KashNow, have officially announced the launch of their operations in Egypt, during a ceremony attended by public divs and fintech pioneers.

Noqood Holding works in the field of fintech solutions and non-banking financial services.

Abdul Rahman Ali, the Founding Partner and Managing Director of Noqood Holding, stated: “The launch of Noqood Holding comes within the framework of creating an active entity in non-banking services and investing in financial technology aimed at startups and small, medium-sized companies. We aim to provide technologies, schemes, and solutions to help individuals and small and medium-sized businesses meet their financial service needs.”

KashNow provides solutions and daily services to companies. Additionally, Noqood Holding’s subsidiaries include Noqood Fintech, which specializes in financial services and investing in startups focused on financial technology; and Noqood Technology Solutions, a company with a mission to provide technological infrastructure for companies; and Noqood for Electronic Payments Solutions, a digital platform for companies through which they can complete all their work.

Ahmed Maged, the Managing Director and Head of Financial Sector of Noqood Holding, said: “When we established the group’s subsidiaries and introduced the solutions and services they provide to facilitate the financial operations of individuals and companies, we took into account the needs and requirements of companies. We implemented our plans with the highest level of accuracy and professionalism, driven by a team of the highest caliber in the fintech industry and our distinguished partnerships, such as with E-Finance”.

Maged expressed his appreciation to the Central Bank of Egypt and Egyptian banks for their constant support for emerging companies and entrepreneurs in the fintech field.

Kash Now provides three primary services, namely Salary Advance, which facilitates salary advances for employees wanting to ask for an advance against their salary. The second solution offers liquidity for company drivers allowing companies to transfer cash balances to their drivers for use in maintenance, fuel supply, and others. The third service is the Corporate Card, which is related to issuing cards in favor of companies, enabling them to pay their periodic financial obligations through international and local payments online and offline.

