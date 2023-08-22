MyFatoorah, a leading payments' platform, has obtained licences from the Central Banks of six regional countries, including the Acquiring licence from the UAE Central Bank.

With the issuance of these licences, the payments platform introduces its 'Payments Without Borders' concept, aimed at enabling seamless cross-border payment acceptance while enhancing trust and convenience in digital payments.

Having obtained licences from the Central Banks of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar and approval from the Central Bank of Egypt, MyFatoorah is now positioned to offer direct merchant-acquiring services and payment aggregation solutions with reduced reliance on traditional banking channels.

Greater autonomy

This shift gives the company greater autonomy to enhance operational efficiency and provide exceptional service for merchants. Aligned with the 'Payments Without Borders' approach, MyFatoorah enables regional and international merchants to seamlessly accept various local payment methods such as MADA, KNET, Benefit, NAPS, Fawry, Meeza, OmanNet, and more through a unified dashboard.

Such collaborations with regional regulators will pave the way for MyFatoorah to introduce cutting-edge products with faster speed to market; this empowers the platform to cover all merchant verticals by launching regional products such as DHL Sell & Ship, POS, Soft POS, and more.

"Securing the UAE Acquiring licence is a testament to the trust and credibility MyFatoorah has earned. This accomplishment reinforces the company's dedication to enhancing customer experiences, driving innovation, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem," says Abdullah Aldabbous, Founder & Managing Director of MyFatoorah.

With endorsements from five Central Banks and the UAE Acquiring licence, MyFatoorah remains at the forefront of the digital payments scene, shaping industry standards for end-to-end merchant acquiring services.

