MultiPass, a global payment solution that provides modern financial products for businesses trading globally, has obtained a financial services licence in the UAE that will allow its clients to access local currency and payout.

Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the licence allows access to the dirham (UAE currency) and local payout option, which is executed within seconds, and enables seamless transactions, while multi-currency IBANs facilitate payment solutions across the world and market-beating foreign exchange rates ensure cost optimisation.

For clients, the UAE serves as a strategic gateway to the Middle East, providing path to a broader market and new business opportunities.

Clients are prioritised by providing personalised service with dedicated relationship manager assigned to businesses.

Rami Chedid, Chief Executive Officer of MultiPass for the UAE and the Middle East, said: "Middle East is a region that offers a great potential for growth and innovation.

“This expansion is in line with our vision to provide exceptional financial services and create value for our clients – international businesses with frequent cross-border payment flows. We look forward to contributing to the dynamic economic landscape of the UAE and the Middle East."

With high economic strength and diversity in sectors like finance, trade, tourism and real estate, stable regulatory environment and rapid innovation at the forefront, the UAE is a strategic location in the Middle East.

This achievement demonstrates the commitment of MultiPass in improving the services offered to the clients and strengthening presence in global markets. – TradeArabia News Services