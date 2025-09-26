Cairo: MINT-Halan, MENA’s leading fintech platform, has launched Egypt’s first secured lending solution offered by a non-banking financial institution.

The new service will enable customers to instantly access up to 80% of their investments through the Halan App, according to a press release.

Moreover, they can leverage an end-to-end digital experience (eKYC) from onboarding, unlock an instant credit limit of up to EGP 500,000 on their Halan Card while continuing to earn returns on their investments.

This launch reinforces Egypt’s non-banking sector, offering customers liquidity without interrupting the growth of their investments.

Mounir Nakhla, Founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, said: “This launch removes that barrier, giving customers the ability to grow their investments and unlock instant credit digitally, when life demands it.”

This new feature builds on MNT-Halan’s range of Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA)-regulated financial offerings.

These include financial products such as gold funds, equity funds, Sharia-compliant options, and Halan Savings.

Serving over 8 million customers and 2 million quarterly active users, MNT-Halan is expanding its integrated financial services across Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and the UAE.

