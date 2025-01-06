Doha: Analysts at Statista, a global online portal providing data on the global digital economy, consumer markets, and macroeconomic developments, expect the fintech sector’s digital investment to be the top driver of the resilient economy in Qatar this year.

According to the researchers, the largest market will be digital investment, with Assets Under Management (AUM) of $3.85m (QR14.01m) in 2025.

The data indicates that the market is estimated to grow by 7.04 percent, resulting in a market volume of $547.10m (QR1.9bn) in 2028.

However, the average AUM per user in the digital investment market is anticipated to reach $523.40 (approximately QR1,905) in 2025, while it is expected to show a revenue growth of 7.53 percent next year.

An official earlier told The Peninsula that the fintech industry is playing a major role in the digital assets and investments market by aligning with Qatar’s national strategic vision and the central bank’s fintech strategy, to drive the nation’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.

Statista further accentuates that in the digital payments market, the number of users is expected to amount to 2,871.00k users by 2028.

The report said, “The distinctive characteristics of KPIs within the Fintech sector preclude their combination and presentation as a singular number representative of the whole industry.”

On the other hand, AUM in the Financial Advisory market is expected to reach $35.05bn (QR127.57bn) this year as it is projected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 0.26 percent, resulting in a market volume of $35.41bn (QR128.88bn) during the forecast period.

The total transaction value in the digital investment market is projected to reach $477m (QR1.7bn) in 2025 and shows a CAGR of 4.68 percent as it eventuates a projected total amount of $547.10m (QR1.9bn) by 2028.

It said that Qatar’s Robo-Advisors also projects a total transaction value of $477m (QR1.7bn) in the current year in the Financial Advisory market, while the highest cumulated transaction value is reached in the United States for an amount of $1,997,000m in 2025.

Meanwhile, Statista reports that the revenue in the investment banking market in Qatar is forecast to reach $196.70m (QR715.90m) in 2025 with a CAGR of 1.19 percent resulting in a projected total amount of $206.20m (QR750.47m) from 2025 to 2029.

The data also notes that from a global analytical viewpoint, it is shown that the highest revenue is once again in the United States of $134.40bn (QR489.15m) in 2025.

Industry leaders in Qatar outline that these projected rates are poised to augment the growing GDP, further accelerating the sectors.

