Egypt - Fawry partnered with Banque Misr and Egyptian Banks Company for Technology Advancement (EBC) to launch a new cash in and out interoperable for e-wallets via Meeza Digital Scheme, according to a press release.

The new service enables customers who hold e-wallets from any bank or financial institution to easily perform cash in and out interoperable at electronic points of sale (POS) available through Fawry's network.

In this regard, customers can now perform deposit and withdrawal transactions securely and efficiently, with a maximum limit of EGP 4,000 per transaction.

The collaboration aligns with the three entities’ objective to boost financial inclusion and secure accessibility to financial services for broader segments of society.

Tarek Zohairy, Chief Commercial Officer - Financial Services & Digital Solutions at Fawry, said: "The partnership with Banque Misr and EBC to launch this service significantly advances our ongoing efforts to drive digital transformation and create a more inclusive financial community."

For his part, Mohamed Shawky, Deputy Business Development GM at EBC, stated: "This service is available anytime and anywhere, contributing to a more digital and financially inclusive future while strengthening Egypt's position as an attractive investment destination.”

“This strategic partnership reaffirms our commitment to innovation and delivering payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and empower the end-user with multiple digital payment methods,” Shawky added.

