Egypt - Beltone Leasing and Factoring has announced the signing of an EGP350 million ($6.89 million) sale and leaseback agreement with SEKEM Group.

This partnership involves the sale and leaseback of real estate assets to finance SEKEM Group’s working capital needs, enabling the organisation to expand its operations and financial capabilities.

Amir Ghannam, Deputy Head of NBFIs for Leasing, Factoring, and Consumer Finance at Beltone Holding, stated: "Our collaboration with SEKEM Group reflects Beltone Leasing and Factoring's vision of delivering tailored financial solutions that empower businesses to achieve their objectives. This agreement reinforces Beltone Group’s commitment to support the agriculture sector in Egypt.”

Helmy Abouleish, CEO of SEKEM Group, added: “This partnership significantly enhances our financial capabilities, enabling us to support a diverse range of projects across multiple sectors. Furthermore, it empowers SEKEM to accelerate our growth initiatives and drive innovation in our operations. Together, we are dedicated to promoting sustainable development and fostering innovative solutions that benefit our local community.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).