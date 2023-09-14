Dubai's top lender, Emirates NBD, has invested in Türkiye’s Erguvan, a climate and financial technology venture aimed at providing financial institutions and corporations with digital infrastructure that enables them to manage the impacts and risks of climate change.

Erguvan is Türkiye's first digital carbon credit trading platform.

The investment was made via Deniz Ventures, an investment fund launched by DenizBank A.S., Türkiye under the umbrella of Emirates NBD Innovation Fund, the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Emirates NBD Group.

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics & Venture Capital, Emirates NBD, said, “As one of UAE’s leading financial institutions, we are looking to set a global benchmark for technology-driven ESG solutions, and such investments through our Innovation Fund bring us one step closer to achieving our aspirations.”

In addition to Erguvan Marketplace, the company also offers modular carbon footprint management solutions under the Erguvan Climate Action Platform, which integrates through an API-based solution.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

