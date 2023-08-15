Fintech company noqodi has collaborated with Network International to expand digital payments offering that can cover various segments beyond just government and private sector services.

The partnership will enable the Dubai-based firm to provide micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with access to additional digital payment solutions while driving shared goal of boosting the UAE’s cashless economy, according to a press release.

Under the strategic alliance, Network will empower emaratech-owned noqodi’s existing payment channels like e-commerce, point of sale (POS), and software point of sale (SoftPOS) to accept card payments.

It will further introduce support to new unbanked segments, including retail and commerce.

General Manager at noqodi, Zahi Kallab, said: “Together with Network, and leveraging noqodi’s unique value proposition, we are committed to supporting MSMEs and simplifying their business operations with accessible and innovative digital payment solutions.”

Kallab added: “This alliance reinforces our dedication to advancing digital payments in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming a fully cashless economy.”

The fintech company is currently integrated with different banks and payment options that come under one payment platform for government and selected private merchants. This includes direct debit, online banking, and cash through partner exchange houses, besides full automation of collections, reconciliation, settlement, and transaction-related services.

Group Managing Director – Acquiring at Network, Andrew Key, said: “Digital payments are becoming more commonplace in the UAE with businesses of all sizes now shifting toward cashless transactions. Given this, there is a growing need for easily accessible innovative digital payment solutions that help simplify business operations.”

Key concluded: “Our partnership further reaffirms our commitment to boosting digital payments in the region in line with Dubai’s bid to become a fully cashless economy.”

Recently, Network joined forces with SerVme, a reservation and guest customer relationship management (CRM) platform for restaurants and hospitality operators, to endorse food and beverage (F&B) merchants in the UAE.

