Qatar - BKN301 Group, a Fintech company offering Innovative Payments and Banking- as-a-Service solutions with a focus on high-growth markets, continues its strategy development, fostering its growth in the Middle East, especially in Qatar. The firm opened a new branch last July in Qatar, which will help it better serve the Mena region.

As part of this growth and as a result of the interest of fast-growing countries in innovative payments and financial solutions, BKN301 signed a partnership with CWallet, an award-winning Fintech startup, with Payment Service Provider (PSP) licensed from Qatar Central Bank committed in providing financial freedom and inclusion to a growing number of customers. Through this agreement BKN301 provides CWallet with a state-of-the-art platform that will improve the customer experience, increase security and respond to the ever-changing needs of people.

Remittance platform

CWallet's core business is focused on the development of remittance platforms, enabling digital cross-border money transfers and through the strategic partnership with BKN301, the company takes a significant leap forward in the products offered to its clients.

Consequently, the clients will be able to monitor, manage and collect their payments, using an innovative gateway, seamlessly integrated with the solutions offered by CWallet.

CWallet will integrate 301pay, BKN301’s payment gateway white-label model, designed to facilitate not only e-commerce development but also mobile payments in physical stores. With this new integration into CWallet, the advantages for affiliated Qatari merchants have significantly increased.

Modular solutions

Stiven Muccioli, Founder & CEO of BKN301, says: "This partnership with CWallet represents a new important step in our expansion in Qatar and a proof of the power and adaptability of our modular solutions. Our mission has always been to break down barriers and accelerate the spread of digital payments and innovative financial solutions in high growth markets. A goal that we share with CWallet, committed in providing financial freedom and inclusion, and that together we can reach by bringing new and innovative solutions that can have a real impact on the lives and well-being of the population.”

Michael Javier, Founder and CEO of CWallet, says: “We have found in BKN301 a strategic partner able to provide what we were looking for: a cutting-edge solution that could improve the experience we offer, always guaranteeing the greatest security and ease of use on both ends, to clients and merchants. Thanks to this partnership and to the wide range of opportunities that it will bring to us, we are committed in improving the financial well-being and inclusion of many people, allowing users to borrow, save, earn, and invest for their future.”

Jordan A Fabbri, Country Leader BKN301 Qatar, says: “Together with CWallet, we are shaping the future of payment services in Qatar. Through our strategic partnership, we’re unlocking doors to advanced payment solutions, bringing a wave of innovation and international convenience.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).