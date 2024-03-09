Bahrain - Sinnad, a regional card processing and payment services provider, has signed a strategic partnership with Bede, a fintech app from Zain Bahrain Fintech Company.

Services offered by Sinnad include integrated solutions for card issuing, card personalisation, ATM services, merchant acquiring services and state-of-the-art value-added services, whereas Bede offers easy and instant personal Islamic microfinance solutions through a mobile app.

Sinnad is a fully-owned subsidiary of Benefit.

The partnership will use state-of-the-art technology and expertise in financial services to deliver exceptional value to the customers and help drive the growth of Bede in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Sinnad chief executive Rana Almaeeli commented: “We are honoured to collaborate with Bede and provide our innovative and robust solutions to their newly launched app. Our cutting-edge technology empowers Bede to offer its customers a secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment experience.”

Bede chief executive AbdulNasser Al Rayes said: “Bede is revolutionising the microfinance landscape across the kingdom with innovative solutions, providing accessible and inclusive financial services to individuals. Through our partnership with Sinnad, we can leverage cutting-edge technology and expertise to enhance the user experience and streamline financial transactions.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).