Dubai – Al Ansari Financial Services recently announced its strategic partnership with Abhi Middle East Limited, the region’s largest embedded finance platform backed by Hub71 and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), according to a press release.

The collaboration aims to reshape the financial landscape and broaden the spectrum of financial solutions available to consumers, ensuring a seamless service experience across the board.

Group Deputy CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, Mohammad Bitar, said: “By collaborating with Abhi, we're expanding our service ecosystem to offer more choices to our customers.”

Bitar added: “This partnership aligns with our ongoing mission to enhance financial accessibility and provide flexible solutions that cater to diverse financial needs.”

The strategic alliance, which is set for rollout in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 upon regulatory approvals, will provide Earned Wage Access (EWA) and Send Now, Pay Later (SNPL) services to complement Al Ansari Financial Services’ existing portfolio, addressing the varied needs of both unbanked and underbanked communities in the UAE.

The solution will be gradually introduced across multiple platforms to ensure easy and convenient access for customers, allowing for a smooth integration and enhanced user experience of these innovative financial services.

Co-Founder and CEO of Abhi Middle East Limited, Omair Ansari, noted: “Partnering with Al Ansari Financial Services is a significant step in providing unbanked individuals with accessible and flexible financial solutions.”

Ansari added: “By combining ABHI’s technology with Al Ansari Financial Service’s deep market expertise, we are committed to driving financial inclusion and helping underserved communities gain more flexibility and convenience in managing their financial needs.”

This partnership builds on an earlier collaboration announced by Al Ansari Financial Services with a leading fintech platform, to provide similar services.

Furthermore, with its extensive customer base, Al Ansari Financial Services has strategically partnered with multiple leading platforms to ensure the efficiency and scalability of its innovative financial offerings.

The partnerships underscore the group’s commitment to leveraging its market presence to deliver cutting-edge financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Abhi, meanwhile, will be providing a technology platform and operational framework that will enable Al Ansari Financial Services’ customers to access their earned wages prior to the scheduled payroll date in addition to allowing the unbanked and underbanked customers to remit funds internationally instantly while deferring payment.

Al Ansari Financial Services will identify and onboard eligible customers for both services, maximising its reach and impact in the community.

It is worth noting that the subsidiary of the listed company entered into an agreement with InstaShop to boost the cash payment process for the latter’s delivery team.

