ABU DHABI- The festive environment for Christmas and New Year dominated last week's activities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The international event witnessed a significant increase in visits amidst implementing strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the following report - Expo in a Week - the Emirates News Agency (WAM) highlights the key events and activities that have been taking place on the event’s 13th week.

- Christmas and New Year From life-size ornaments to festive parades, Expo 2020 Dubai attracted thousands of visitors from inside and outside the country who came to celebrate Christmas with a day full of spectacular activities for everyone to enjoy.

Preparations are also underway for cheerful and festive New Year's activities, with Expo’s site-wide New Year’s celebrations to stay open until 5:00 the following morning, and pavilions to receive visitors until 4:00 the same day.

All areas will stay busy celebrating the New Year, while Al Wasl Plaza will host impressive events and the New Year's countdown.

All visitors over 18 must provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours. There are also advanced sanitisation units around the venue, and visitors must wear face masks and respect social distancing rules.

- National Days Morocco celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai during a cultural celebration featuring Moroccan heritage shows at Al Wasl Plaza, the Moroccan pavilion and other venues. Niger also celebrated its National Day in Al Wasl Plaza, showcasing the various elements of its tradition and culture.

- Visitors Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 8,067,012 visits since its launch on 1st October 2021, until 26th December 2021, while the most recent week of the event saw over 899,000 visits, amidst the implementation of strict precautionary measures. Virtual visits via Expo 2020 Dubai digital platforms totalled 37 million.

- Youth The Youth Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai launched a number of initiatives to strengthen cultural ties between populations and reinforce links between youth, including the "Emirati- Sudanese Youth Cultural Relations" initiative.

- Arabic Language The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi, organised a cultural retreat named "Arabic Language, a language of life" that highlighted the centre's experience, programmes and projects to advance the Arabic language.

- Rainmaking The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced the date of the ceremony dedicated to announcing the projects that will receive the 4th edition of the Emirates Rainmaking Research Programme grant, organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The event will take place at the UAE’s pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai on 13th January 2022.

