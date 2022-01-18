LONDON- The European Union will extend permission for banks in the bloc to continue using clearing houses in London for a further three years from June, its financial services chief said on Tuesday.

Mairead McGuinness had already said last year that such permission, known as equivalence, would be extended from June 2022, when it is due to expire.

"We are now consulting member states on this draft equivalence decision, which will take the form of an implementing act. We envisage to propose an extension of the equivalence decision of 3 years - until end June 2025," a spokesperson for McGuinness said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))