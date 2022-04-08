ABU DHABI - Zayed University, one of Dubai’s leading public universities, has signed an MoU with AD Ports Group, the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade in Abu Dhabi, to spearhead several sustainable development goals across several key areas.

As part of the MoU, the two organisations will work closely together to advance the development of innovative oil spill detectors and monitoring systems and collaborate on research related to environmentally friendly bio-based materials to be utilised as sorbents for oil spill treatment.

Together, they will lead several endeavours dedicated to realising heightened levels of innovation and technology, education, research, training, development, and dissemination of knowledge.

Other avenues of cooperation under the MoU will also include providing academic and research services, exchanging experiences and information, adhering to business requirements, and maximising the potential and expertise available to both parties across areas of common interest.

Dr. Fares Al Howari, Dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences, Zayed University, said, "This is a great opportunity for our students to gain practical educational training and workshop activities, to provide innovative technological solutions and scientifically based advice, and the support they need to accelerate the solutions and transition to a sustainable society."

He further added, "There is an ongoing discussion on the internship programme for graduate students for collaborative or independent research based on the policies of both institutions. We will be sharing research papers, indices to theses, books, and magazines on relevant subjects and potential joint projects where possible and appropriate, while also participating in scholarly and technical meetings as well as national and international conferences."

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer and Acting Head of Maritime Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, "From its founding, AD Ports Group has served as a leader in sustainability and a champion of environmental conservation.

"As part of our commitment to the environment, we have long supported research studies and the development of novel technologies aimed at realising new ways to protect the environment. Oil spills can have a tremendous negative impact on the surrounding ecosystem that continues to be felt many years after it has been contained. Through our work with Zayed University, we will lead the development of innovative oil spill detection and marine pollution control solutions, which will aid users in monitoring and responding faster to oil spills while also minimising the overall impact of an incident. We will also collaborate closely to create a new internship research programme."